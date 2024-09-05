Instantprint founders James Kinsella (left) and Adam Carnell (right)

THE UK’s largest online printer marked has 15 years in business – and serving more than 1 million customers during that time – with two celebratory open days.

Instantprint opened the doors of its headquarters on Manvers Way to more than 60 businesses across the two days where guests enjoyed business talks by industry experts, a tour of Instantprint’s state-of-the-art factory and a networking breakfast and lunch.

The company has so far this year invested more than £6 million in new machinery for their factory, including purchasing a second Landa press, to increase capacity and offer customers faster turnarounds and improved quality and pricing.



Instantprint has also produced more than 55 thousand orders, had a website overhaul, and expanded the workforce with new team members.

Guests at Instantprint's open day in August

The company won awards including eCommerce Transformation Excellence at the 2024 South Yorkshire Business Awards and is also shortlisted in two categories at next month's Sheffield Business Awards.

Co-founder of Instantprint James Kinsella said: “Celebrating our 15th anniversary is such an exciting time for us here at Instantprint.

“We both think back to when we first started out in 2009 with just two members of staff in a tiny office in Newcastle.

“Now, we’re the UK’s largest online printer, fulfilling thousands of jobs each day.”

Co-founder Adam Carnell added: “It’s such a monumental milestone for us and we couldn’t be prouder of our team and, of course, our customers who have helped get us to this point.

“We can’t wait to share what the future holds for Instantprint.”