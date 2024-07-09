Instantprint's head of sales Craig Quinn and David Wright with his giant CV

A JOB-SEEKER has landed a role with a Rotherham printing giant – after his “big and bold” application tactics saw him become a 'poster boy' for the company.

In a bid to stand-out from more than 60 other applicants, David Wright (26) opted to use a guerrilla marketing stunt – an unconventional and inventive campaign designed to grab attention – by using Instantprint's very own posters to send the Wath-based online printer a huge CV.

The firm was recruiting for its sales team when hiring manager and head of sales Craig Quinn received the massive mail – which was David's giant CV printed as a poster, as opposed to a traditional A4 page or digital PDF.

He said: “Sales is a competitive role to get into, and, as one of the UK’s largest printers, we receive hundreds of applications when new roles go live.

David Wright with his giant CV

“When I received David’s CV and I began unrolling it, I thought that there was no way this candidate wasn’t getting an interview.”

David , who uprooted from Ireland and moved to Rotherham for the role of business development executive, said he had been inspired by a previous candidate for the printer’s marketing team.

“I remembered seeing Instantprint in the news a while back because a candidate had successfully applied for a marketing role by flyering the car park, and I thought ‘what a great idea!’

“I wanted my application to make a big statement just like that one had and what’s bigger and bolder than a giant CV?”

Instantprint promptly invited him in for an interview and he was offered the job, which he accepted and began working for the company – based at Brookfields Park on Manvers Way – in April.

Added Craig: “David’s application did more than grab my attention.

“It showed that he’d researched the brand, and that he had the right attitude, drive to succeed and sense of humour to fit the team perfectly.

“I can’t wait to see what ideas he brings to the table.”