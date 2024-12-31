"Severe disruption" as railway station closes due to flood risk

Severe disruption: Rotherham station

ROTHERHAM railway station is being closed as the threat from flooding in the area increases.

The town’s Central station will be closed from 10pm this evening (December 31) and will not re-open before the start of rail services on Thursday, at the earliest.

Network Rail, which has taken the decision, has warned that passengers face “severe disruption”, as the organisation takes steps to address forecasts of flooding.

Trains will be diverted around the station while the closure remains in place.

Forecasts suggest there may well be flooding close to the station from the early hours of tomorrow (Wednesday 1 January), with River Don water levels expected to peak at 11.30am.

Once the water reduces to a safe level, the infrastructure will be inspected, to assess any work required to resume normal service.

Karen Duffy, Network Rail operations director, said: “Taking proactive measures in such severe weather conditions has proved successful in the past in terms of protecting our important equipment from water damage, and the subsequent passenger disruption and costs this brings.

“Our signalling and telecommunications teams need as much notice as possible to carry out this disconnection and removal of equipment, and so will begin this work after the last service tonight.

“We’re sorry to passengers affected by the route closure, but if the forecasts are accurate then we will see flooding at Rotherham and this is the most effective way of protecting the railway and resuming services as soon as possible afterwards.”

Passengers should check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries before travelling.