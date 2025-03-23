Rotherham teenager missing for days

Missing: Jasmina

POLICE are seeking help to trace a teenager missing from Rotherham for several days.

Identified only as Jasmina, the 15 year old, was last seen on Thursday on Queens Park in Chesterfield, and was reported missing to Derbyshire Constabulary on Saturday.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police officers are now investigating and are carrying out enquiries including visiting addresses linked to Jasmina, and checking CCTV in areas she is known to frequent.

So far, those have been unsuccessful and now officers are appealing to the public for help with information.

Jasmina is white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with long black hair usually worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a light brown hoodie, black leggings and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Jasmina also has tattoos on her hands, and a rose tattoo behind her ear.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 436 of March 22.