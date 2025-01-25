Police warn drivers of road closure ahead of crash reconstruction

Appeal: Police have asked for understanding from motorists

POLICE are to close a Rotherham road on Sunday as they carry out a reconstruction into a fatal crash, drivers have been warned.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, will be closed between 5pm and 9pm while officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit carry out their work.

The road will not be accessible with closures in place at each roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All neighbouring streets will be closed only at the junctions with Barbers Avenue.

Access to the estate towards Parkgate will still be available from Broad Street and Rawmarsh Hill, but this will not give vehicular access to Barbers Avenue.

Officers will be in attendance and able to guide people needing access to their properties when walking but no vehicles will be able to pass through the scene.

Buses will be diverted along Green Lane/Bellows Road.

Police have said they will try to keep disruption to a minimum, but it has been necessary to implement this road closure to maintain the safety of the officers involved and members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesman said: “We kindly ask for your patience and cooperation during this time.”

In October last year a collision happened at the junction with Netherfield Lane, when a Jeep Grad Cherokee was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

At the time, the pedestrian was named as Rob Foxton, aged 80.

The Jeep driver remained at the scene, said police, and they put out an appeal for help from those who might have witnessed what happened, or had dash cam footage.

ReplyForward