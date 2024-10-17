Rescue: Dearne firefighters were involved in the incident

A MAJOR Dearne area road was left closed overnight following a crash between two lorries which left one driver trapped.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people were hurt in the collision, according to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

It happened at 12.40am on Barnsley Road, at Marr, and the road had to be closed, with traffic stopped from using Barnsley Road at the Hickleton crossroads.

Three fire crews were involved in the rescue operation, from the Dearne, Adwick and Edlington stations, with crews remaining at the scene until 2.20am.