Lorry driver had to be freed by firefighters following crash on Doncaster to Barnsley road
A MAJOR Dearne area road was left closed overnight following a crash between two lorries which left one driver trapped.
Two people were hurt in the collision, according to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
It happened at 12.40am on Barnsley Road, at Marr, and the road had to be closed, with traffic stopped from using Barnsley Road at the Hickleton crossroads.
Three fire crews were involved in the rescue operation, from the Dearne, Adwick and Edlington stations, with crews remaining at the scene until 2.20am.
