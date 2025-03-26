Tough restrictions imposed on Rotherham beggar and thief

Restrictions: Michael Parker

A MAN jailed for stealing cash from a shop and leaving a four-figure damage bill faces severe restrictions on his behaviour when he is released from prison.

Michael Parker has been sentenced to nine weeks custody as a result of the incident, but will also be subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order for two years.

The punishment results from an incident at a photo shop, where he stole cash and caused damage estimated at £2,000 to the shop.

He was also abusive towards a victim in January, threatening violence agains them and using abusive language as he did so. Parker was already subject to a Community Protection Notice, relating to persistent begging, before his latest offending.

But in February he broke the conditions, entering an area he was prohibited to go near. Parker, 43, of Wharncliffe Hill, Clifton, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court where he was handed his custodial sentence and CBO.

The stringent conditions included in that order mean he: • Must not sit, sleep or loiter in an area accessible to members of the public with any item or article which would give another person the impression that he was either homeless or begging (such as cup, hat, quilt, sleeping bag, sign or animal) within the borough of Rotherham • Must not sit, perch or crouch on the floor/ pavement /doorway of any retail/commercial premises within the borough of Rotherham • Must not ask members of the public to give him money. Insp John Crapper, from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I am delighted at the imposition of a criminal behaviour order in this case, and I know this will help prevent the incidence of this persistent behaviour in Rotherham. "If anyone does see Parker breaking the conditions his CBO, please do report it to us but calling 101.

“We know that begging is something which visitors to the town centre and the businesses care deeply about, and so that is why we are dedicated to ensuring persistent offenders such as Parker, get apprehended for their behaviour.”

CBOs were introduced to replace Anti Social Behaviour Orders and Drinking Banning Orders.