Sephora UK opens new store at Sheffield Meadowhall on July 11

Global beauty retailer Sephora UK is finally ready to say ‘Ay Up’ to Sheffield as it reveals the official opening date of its first store in Yorkshire at Meadowhall set for July 11.

The new store, which spans 3,389 square feet of retail space, comes on the heels of Sephora UK’s newest store opening at Liverpool One on 22nd May. It follows several major openings in 2024, including the first regional store in Manchester, as well as new locations in Newcastle Eldon Square & Gateshead, Birmingham, and Bluewater Shopping Centre.

“2025 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting (and busiest!) years yet at Sephora UK and bringing our beauty playground to Sheffield is a huge part of that momentum. Every new store is a celebration of our commitment to making beauty more accessible, inclusive, and inspiring for the unique communities we join. No matter how many openings we have on the calendar, each one feels just as special, and our team can't wait to open the doors for our Yorkshire beauty lovers”- Sarah Boyd, Managing Director, Sephora UK.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We can’t wait for Sephora to open its doors at Meadowhall in July. With its unique in-store experience, enormously popular product ranges and exclusive global brands, I have no doubt that it will be a must-visit store for so many beauty fans across the region.

“The iconic brand will be a fantastic addition to our premium beauty offering and, alongside our other recent openings including Bershka, Frasers, and Oliver Bonas, reinforces our position as one of the UK’s top shopping destinations.”

ALL YOUR MOST LOVED BRANDS - PLUS SOME ‘ONLY AT SEPHORA FAVOURITES’

The location will join the rest of Sephora UK in offering local beauty enthusiasts an extensive range of world-renowned products, from cult favourites to indie icons, including their own namesake range, Sephora Collection. Customers can shop exclusive ‘Only At Sephora’ brands such as Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Mertit and Tower 28 alongside other TikTok-viral sensations lighting up the ‘Hot on Social’ table like Glossier, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and Kosas.

The Sephora experience is more than just a place to shop – it’s about helping you look and feel your best with a range of services from personalised beauty consultations that are now redeemable, gift wrap and engraving. Don’t forget to continue shopping via the Sephora UK app and sign up to their MySephora loyalty program – a VIP scheme that rewards passion for beauty. Earn points for every purchase both instore and online, that can be exchanged for exclusive products, surprise gifts, and even invites to special events all which can be tracked on their app. Plus, members get early access to new products, birthday treats, and seasonal offers that will make you feel extra special all year long.

BE FIRST THROUGH THE DOORS AND FIRST TO GET THE GOODIES!

Part of a busy schedule of opening for 2025 opening day promises to still be as much of an unmissable celebration as when the brand first opened in the Trafford Centre in May 2024. Known for drawing large queues, guests can expect the same level of excitement and queue entertainment with local DJs, theatrical ribbon-cutting moments, exclusive goodie bags and brand-fuelled animations to keep the buzz alive from the moment guests arrive. Plus, shoppers will have the chance to win even more prizes throughout the day with interactive games like ‘Spin the Wheel’, ensuring every moment of opening day is packed with surprises and feel-good energy.