New Forester 4x4 sure to satisfy loyal Subaru fans

I GET the impression that Subaru owners are not the kind of people to embrace low-cost fast fashion or risk ruining movie night with a glitch-prone ‘dodgy box’ for their TV.

No, Subaru owners will invest their money in items delivering proven quality that will last.

This year, the Japanese retained its title of the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ award at the Auto Express Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

They are a loyal bunch, too, Subaru owners…and the brand knows what they like.

That is why the sixth generation the rugged Forester SUV tested here represents an evolution of what has come before.

A familiar two-litre, boxer-four petrol engine lies at the heart of an “e-boxer” drivetrain that can travel for short periods under electric propulsion.

Power is fed to all four wheels via a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission, which is an acquired taste, meanwhile.

The transmission dials up quite a lot of revs if called upon to accelerate with any vigour.

Subaru has worked hard on refinement, though. The latest Forester’s cabin is much quieter than those that came before.

What it is not, is particularly quick…or economical.

A 136PS power output, accompanied by 182Nm of torque, will propel the Forester to 62mph in 12.2 seconds, while combined fuel economy is 34.9mpg.

Launched in the UK during the chilly end to last winter, this feels like a vehicle that you could rely on in the toughest of conditions, however.

This is why you are more likely to see a Forester towing a trailer full of sheep down a mud-smeared country lane than pulling up at the local golf club.

There is no pretence about where its strengths lie.

The Forester’s ride is smooth, and despite the lack of pace, there is a mechanical predictability to the chassis which provides reassurance when you do gather momentum.

Furthermore, the cabin is spacious, with comfortable seats, impressive head and legroom and – in the £44,100 Touring specification tested here – a sunroof bathing you with natural light.

The 508-litre boot is squarely proportioned too, making it easy to load.

The Forester is not a wholly old-school analogue machine, however.

Among the standard features of the range, starting at £39,995, are a portrait-oriented 11.6-inch infotainment system, heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless phone charging and the brand’s Eyesight suite of safety tech, which includes adaptive cruise control.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard.

Touring trim adds heated seats, front and rear, a heated steering wheel and a gesture controlled powered tailgate.

For Subaru, the Forester’s main flaws might just be the robust quality of its

engineering and the loyalty of its owners.

After all, a “buy well, buy once” approach is not conducive to mass sales...

Subaru Forester Touring

Price: £44,100 (as tested)

Engine: two-litre petrol, mild hybrid

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 134lb.ft.

Transmission: Lineartronic CVT

Top Speed: 116mph

0-62mph: 12.2 seconds

Economy: 34.9mpg (WLTP)

CO2 emissions: 183g/km