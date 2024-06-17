I defy the majority not to be tempted into exploring the Polestar Space

Polestar 2

THE launch of Meadowhall’s first car retail store brought a road test opportunity too close to home to turn down.

We may have already tested the Polestar 2 hatchback – the only car offered by the Chinese-owned electric vehicle (EV) brand for the past four years – but a drive in the full-fat Long

Range Dual Motor Performance Pack version proved a temptation too far.

Meadowhall’s Polestar Space also allows potential customers to take an unaccompanied test drive, giving shoppers an opportunity to take to the driver’s seat.

The range-topping, all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 delivers 476PS and 730Nm of torque via front and rear electric motors – enough to propel it to 62mph in just 4.2 seconds.

It claims a 353-mile range between charges that can take less than 30 minutes to boost the 82kWh battery from 10 to 80 percent charge via a 205kW rapid charger. An 11kW home

charger will take eight hours.

The Performance Pack brings a subtle air of aggression to the Polestar 2’s taught dimensions, adding 20-inch alloys, four piston Brembo brakes with gold callipers and some

trick, manually-adjustable adjustable Ohlins dampers. There are also super sticky Continental SportContact tyres.

So equipped, I headed on a 30-minute test route taking in Whiston, Morthen, Royds Moor and a steady-moving M1.

The point-and-shoot pace of the Polestar 2 was impressive.

While there is limited feel or communication through the helm, the sheer levels of grip generated by the car inspired confidence, the suspension cornering with utter composure.

Underlying the neck-straining pace is an overriding sense of build quality and integrity. The car feels structurally solid, creak-free and all-of-a-piece.

The brand is closely related to Volvo and shares the Swedish brand’s clean cabin design. It features an 11.5-inch Google infotainment system and seats covered in beautifully soft

leather from Scottish supplier Bridge of Weir, delivering an understated premium ambience.

Polestar 2 prices start at £39,950; the Performance pack version tested here £52,950.

That may be more than most Meadowhall shoppers are willing to part with, but I defy the majority not to be tempted into exploring the Polestar Space…