Doctors of the past took the healthy options for Rotherham

CARE: Nurses offered support to the sick

A CENTURY ago Rotherham was a place which was at the forefront of improving public health with rampant disease reduced and more children than ever expected to survive into adulthood.

Better facilities were being put into place to improve the well-being of all – but the man in charge of public health was not to see the ongoing positive results of the mission to treat and even eliminate disease.

The Rotherham Advertiser in 1925 once boasted the headline ‘Certain destructive diseases diminishing rapidly’.

The Medical Officer of Health’s annual report was published in the summer of 1925 and was written by the late Dr Alfred Robinson, who had died just prior to it being released.

Summarising the town’s health statistics for 1924, it revealed an estimated Rotherham population of 70,260, of which 7,500 were under five and 14,500 between five and 15, which constituted around a third of the population. Today’s population is around 271,000 but only around 19 per cent are 15 years old and under.

The total number of births registered in 1924 was 1,678, “including 88 illegitimates”, giving a birth rate per thousand of the population of 23.88. In 2019, the birth rate was 10.6.

Notifications of disease in 1924 numbered 2,578 with measles accounting for 1,120 of them, followed by scarlet fever (459 cases) and pneumonia (406).

Pulmonary tuberculosis led to 179 deaths and other forms of the illness took off 40 more people.

The report said: “The total corrected deaths [from all ailments] numbered 897, equal to a rate of 12.75 per 1,000 living. There were 162 deaths under one year, giving a rate of 96 per 1,000 births registered.”

Looking back over his 40 years of work as Rotherham’s Medical Officer of Health, the late Dr Robinson wrote in his report that in his early days in the area health provision was minimal: “Then the state of the Public Health department in the borough consisted of Dr Hardwicke, part-time Medical Officer of Health, and Mr C E Parkin, Inspector of Nuisances, with no clerk and very little office accommodation.

“The borough was without any provision for dealing with infectious diseases; not even was there a small-pox hospital to deal with a severe outbreak in the year 1885.

“Sir Charles Stoddart was the first to realise the urgent necessity for the isolation of this disease, and owing to his energetic assistance a ‘tin tabernacle’ for small-pox was erected in Badsley Moor lane, which dealt with an epidemic of over 100 cases. This was the most severe and fatal outbreak that has occurred.

“Some years later, on the opposite side of the road, were erected the splendid blocks of the present Isolation Hospital. This hospital has dealt with 5,298 cases of infectious disease since it was opened in the year 1906.”

Dr Robinson also highlighted how changes in the approach to health had also fought back against enteric fever, which most will know better as typhoid fever.

He wrote: “The constant scourge of enteric fever, deadly at the wage earning period of life, claimed its yearly toll of victims, sometimes 40 or 50 annually. In one year over 100 cases were reported.

“This, happily, almost disappeared with the replacement of the Ulley water by the supply of the Derwent water scheme and the introduction of the water carriage system of sanitary arrangements in place of the disgraceful privy midden system which had existed for years in the borough.

“Now the average number of cases of enteric fever reported annually for the past ten years is 8.7.”

Dr Robinson’s report highlighted that in the late 19th century and turn of the twentieth, infantile mortality “claimed attention”. Around the 1890s the death rate for those under one year was a staggering 200 per 1,000 births each year – that’s a fifth!

This was reduced in 1924 to 96 per 1,000 births and Dr Robinson highlighted the proactive steps that had been taken in the first half of the 20th century to save more children’s lives.

He said: “A Voluntary Health Association was formed in 1908. The borough was divided into wards, and each birth visited by the ladies of the Association; afterwards one female health visitor was appointed. Inspection and instruction of midwives was included, with the almost immediate effect of a reduced rate of mortality both in infants and mothers.”

Such involvement of health professionals after a birth would be standard today but this innovative move in Rotherham was proving an effective and practical way of savings lives many years before the creation of the NHS. Attitudes were clearly changing and medical people wanted to do more to prevent suffering.

Amongst workers early in the 20th century, Dr Robinson said that pulmonary tuberculosis had a high death rate, especially amongst males “in the prime of life”. But there were moves afoot to combat it.

“The small-pox hospital at Kimberworth being empty, I proposed to the Health Committee that it should be used for institutional treatment,” said Dr Robinson.

“Accordingly, for several years, men, women and children were treated there, many successfully, until on my suggestion, Oakwood Estate was purchased the Corporation, where we have 100 beds, with a resident Medical Officer, a fully equipped nursing staff, and an up-to-date nursing home for dealing with the disease.”

But there was a passion not only to provide medical facilities but also to improve living conditions for people in the hope of preventing illness in the first place.

Dr Robinson wrote: “The stress of the housing question brought to notice the terrible difficulties of young mothers, and, again at my suggestion, Ferham House was brought and successfully equipped as a maternity home. This has proved a great boon to the community, and 843 confinements have taken place there up to December 31st, 1924, or about one-eighth of the total births in Rotherham.”

The clinic at Rotherham Hospital to treat venereal disease had not been a success, said Dr Robinson, so the Health Committee opened one at 12 Frederick Street which had all the latest equipment.

Summing up in his report, Dr Robinson welcomed the positive work being done in Rotherham.

He said: “I know of no county borough of a similar size and population which is so well equipped as Rotherham for dealing effectually with any emergency which may arise in public health matters.

“Thus all my dreams for the health of the borough have at last materialised except the cleansing of the atmosphere of smoke and fumes, and this I hope will be accomplished in the ten years allowed to the manufacturers of the borough by Act of Parliament.”

The drive to improve public health was clearly under way with genuine attempts to make life better for all. That fight continues today.