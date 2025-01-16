Where’s Wally the Wallaby now? A tail of triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You may remember the heart-warming story of Wally the wallaby, the little joey who captured our hearts with his tale of survival? Well, the team at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park at North Anston, near Sheffield are thrilled to share an update on his incredible journey.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, this tiny marsupial faced a life-threatening injury that could have left him without his family and home. But thanks to the swift action of the dedicated team at the wildlife park, Wally was saved!

He has come a long way from that frosty winter morning back in 2023, when as a young joey he was found struggling to stand on a frozen pond in the park’s Wilderness Walkthrough due to a severe injury to his tail. Thanks to the quick-thinking of the park keepers, Wally was taken for emergency veterinary treatment and his tail was saved from amputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once safely back home at the wildlife park, the keepers hoped his mum would welcome him back with an open pouch but sadly this was not the case. Although heartbroken, the staff weren’t giving up on Wally and took him under their wing, carrying him around in a cosy replica pouch and feeding him every few hours to keep his energy up until he gained strength. Growing day by day, the hope was that he would be reunited with his family in the near future.

Wally the hand-reared wallaby is thriving in his new enclosure at the Tropical Butterfly House.

Where’s Wally now? After months of careful nurturing and rehabilitation, Wally has made a remarkable recovery. He's now a thriving young wallaby, full of energy and curiosity. At over a year old, Wally is being slowly reunited with his family by spending more and more time in the Wilderness Walkthrough enclosure as he is gradually welcomed back into the family fold of eight parma wallabies (and two babies in pouches!).

Meanwhile, Wally currently shares a pen with the park’s gentle giant tortoises where visitors can see him enjoying his time outdoors and if lucky offer your hand for a friendly stroke! You may also be fortunate enough to meet Wally at one of the park’s daily educational talks, where he has become a friendly and beloved ambassador for his species.

Did you know? A wallaby's tail is its strongest muscle, crucial for balance and mobility. Wally's tail injury was a serious setback, but he's proven that with a little love and care, even the smallest creatures can overcome adversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s next for Wally? Jo McDonough, the wildlife park’s Director and Conservation Manager explains her special bond with him as she supports his next steps:

Meet the young Wally the wallaby.

"After countless long days and nights dedicated to hand-raising our precious Wally, it's so rewarding to see him flourishing as he explores his new pen. We all eagerly await the day when he can fully integrate with his family, where he spends as much time as possible. We still have a way to go, but it’s a privilege to have played a role in his special journey so far and I anticipate this tail will have a happy ending!"