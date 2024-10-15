Derbyshire Builder Gives Young Designers a Chance to Bring Their Ideas to Life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the upcoming launch of its Hascoit Place development in Killamarsh, Harron Homes is calling on creative youngsters to share their ideal bedroom designs for the chance to see them brought to life.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition encourages under thirteens to create their vision for an ideal bedroom, with the winning design made a reality at the development when the showhome launches in Summer 2025. In addition to seeing their work realised, the winner will also receive an iPad Air, while second and third place will receive a Kindle.

The competition aims to inspire young minds to explore their potential in interior design and provide a platform to showcase their talent, so children are invited to submit their designs for their bedroom that reflect their creativity and imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A template is available to download from the Harron website, which the children can fill in with their choices of colour, furnishings, and layout. Designs should be submitted by 3rd November 2024 via email to [email protected]. The winning entry will be chosen based on creativity, originality, and overall design concept, with the result announced in November 2024.

Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, says, “Many of our homes are designed with family life in mind, and we think this is a great opportunity for children to experiment with how they can display their personality in a new home. We delight in supporting and nurturing creativity in the next generation and hope to inspire future careers in design and architecture.”

Hascoit Place can be found at Green Lane, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, S21 1BD, where a selection of one – five bedroom homes are set to launch in Spring 2025.

Entries can be submitted by emailing the completed competition sheet to [email protected] with the email subject line “My dream bedroom” along with name, age, and guardian contact details by Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All entries will be subject to Harron Homes competition Ts and Cs which can be found here : https://www.harronhomes.com/derbyshire-builder-offers-budding-interior-designers-the-chance-to-see-their-ideas-brought-to-life/.