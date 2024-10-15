Derbyshire Builder Gives Young Designers a Chance to Bring Their Ideas to Life
The competition encourages under thirteens to create their vision for an ideal bedroom, with the winning design made a reality at the development when the showhome launches in Summer 2025. In addition to seeing their work realised, the winner will also receive an iPad Air, while second and third place will receive a Kindle.
The competition aims to inspire young minds to explore their potential in interior design and provide a platform to showcase their talent, so children are invited to submit their designs for their bedroom that reflect their creativity and imagination.
A template is available to download from the Harron website, which the children can fill in with their choices of colour, furnishings, and layout. Designs should be submitted by 3rd November 2024 via email to [email protected]. The winning entry will be chosen based on creativity, originality, and overall design concept, with the result announced in November 2024.
Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, says, “Many of our homes are designed with family life in mind, and we think this is a great opportunity for children to experiment with how they can display their personality in a new home. We delight in supporting and nurturing creativity in the next generation and hope to inspire future careers in design and architecture.”
Hascoit Place can be found at Green Lane, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, S21 1BD, where a selection of one – five bedroom homes are set to launch in Spring 2025.
Entries can be submitted by emailing the completed competition sheet to [email protected] with the email subject line “My dream bedroom” along with name, age, and guardian contact details by Sunday 3rd November 2024.
All entries will be subject to Harron Homes competition Ts and Cs which can be found here : https://www.harronhomes.com/derbyshire-builder-offers-budding-interior-designers-the-chance-to-see-their-ideas-brought-to-life/.