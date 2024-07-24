OPEN FOR BUSINESS L-R: Raife Gale, senior development director at Muse; Tony O’Brien, Travelodge UK development director; Cllr Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council; Clare Wrigglesworth, general manager of Travelodge Rotherham Central and Cllr Robert Taylor, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy at Rotherham Council.

THE Travelodge Rotherham Central hotel is officially open at the Forge Island development.

The 69-room building, the first branded hotel in Rotherham, is the group’s 36th in Yorkshire and is the first business to open at Forge Island.

The once derelict site is being transformed into a family-friendly destination in partnership with Rotherham Council and nationwide placemaker, Muse, and will include the Arc cinema and restaurants..

This week, guests, including representatives from the Council and the Forge Island project team, were invited to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by council leader Cllr Chris Read and Travelodge’s UK director of development, Tony O’Brien, to mark the multi-million pound milestone.

Fit-outs are also well underway at Forge Island for eight screen The Arc Cinema – the town’s first movie theatre in more than 30 years – which is expected to open to the public in September.

Cllr Read said: “We are delighted to welcome Travelodge to Rotherham, the first of our tenants to open on Forge Island. The development is the single biggest investment in our town centre for decades, with our town centre masterplan being a testament to the Council’s dedication to investing in Rotherham’s future.

“We are well on track to officially opening Forge Island to visitors in 2024 and to delivering a fantastic town centre development which will not only benefit the economy, but which will provide a fantastic leisure destination in the heart of the town. We thank the community for supporting us as we see this development come to fruition and as we continue to move forward with our plans to provide the kind of town centre that people can be proud of once again.”

This hotel has been developed to Travelodge’s new premium design - which is the group’s most significant brand transformation to date. The new design includes a redesigned reception, next-generation rooms, and a number of sustainable building features.

Sustainability has been an important factor when designing the hotel, which has a BREEAM Very Good rating and an Energy Performance Certificate rating of B. The hotel includes a number of sustainable features such as PV cells (a non-mechanical device that converts sunlight directly into electricity) on the roof, aerated shower heads and taps in bathrooms and EV car charging points in the car park.

A new Bar Café welcomes both hotel guests and passers-by, offering an all-day dining service including breakfast, lunch and dinner menus and bar.

Mr Brien said: “We are delighted to announce that our first hotel in Rotherham has now opened its doors. With its new premium design and great location, I have no doubt that our hotel in Rotherham will be a strong addition to the area. We have a fantastic hotel team in place and are already receiving very positive feedback from customers.

“Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is doing a great job in investing to regenerate the town centre. Its funding support has enabled the delivery of this development, at a time when private sector funding is in very scarce supply. This will be of great benefit to the Rotherham community for many years to come. Forge Island is a great addition to the town centre and will support the existing shops and attractions, such as Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York stadium, so there is plenty for Travelodge’s business and leisure customers to enjoy.”

Raife Gale, senior development manager at Muse, added: “The hotel opening marks the first opportunity to welcome people to Forge Island, and with other tenants working hard to complete their fit outs it won’t be long before more residents and visitors will be able to experience all that Forge Island has to offer.”

Together with Rotherham Markets, the improvements are a key part of Rotherham Council’s large-scale regeneration plans aimed at breathing new life into the heart of the borough.