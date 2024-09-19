Proud moment: Mark Wadsworth receives the award

DENABY firm Senior Architectural Systems has been presented with the King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

The award was made in the ‘innovation’ category, in recognition of its trademarked aluminium window system, which uses a patented thermal barrier to prevent heat loss through the frames, making them energy-efficient.

The award was presented in a ceremony conducted by the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Dame Hilary Chapman DBE and Lieutenancy Officer Phil Barraclough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was received by Senior’s managing director Mark Wadsworth. Others attending included Civic Mayor of Doncaster Cllr Julie Grace, Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen, Master Cutler Charles Turner from The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire and South Yorkshire High Sheriff John Baddeley.

The dignitaries were also taken on a tour of the company’s headquarters in Denaby.

The company was established in 1991 and has become the largest privately owned aluminium fenestration systems house in the country.

Its products are used in both the commercial and residential markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Architectural Systems’ managing director Mark Wadsworth said: “Being recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise is one of our proudest moments as a company and so it was a real honour to be able to host such a special event here at our Denaby site and to share it with all of our team.

“It was also a privilege to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire and our other special guests to take a tour of our facility and to see first-hand the work and innovation that goes in creating our award-winning PURe® aluminium windows and doors.”

Senior was one of the first ever precipitants of the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise following the official announcement in April last year. The King’s Award for Enterprise recognises and celebrates business excellence across the UK, focusing on the four categories of innovation, sustainable development, international trade, and the promotion of opportunity through social mobility.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.