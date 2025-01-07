Hope for steel workers as Government announces plans to boost the sector

Liberty Steel, Rotherham.

A NEW national ‘steel strategy’ is being created with £2.5 billion of investment which could help secure the future of Rotherham’s metal-working trade.

The Government has announced the creation of a new Steel Council to advise on rebuilding the industry, using the cash to invest in the sector.

Britain’s steel industry has been in a state of decline for years and Liberty Steel, which has a plant in Rotherham, has faced well-publicised difficulties.

In the Autumn, it was reported that staff faced delays in getting paid, with many staff on furlough due to a lack of orders.

However, the Government’s intention is now to re-invigorate the steel sector, using the expertise of industry leaders who will sit together on the new council.

The Government sees a thriving steel industry as important for national security - meaning the UK does not become reliant solely on imports to fulfil its need for steel - as well as becoming a component in the plans to drive economic growth forwards.

According to the Government, the council will provide a link between the industry, workers, experts in the sector and Government across the country.

An objective is to ensure that the workforce, which has been battered by the contraction of the sector over a long period, is at the heart of ministers’ ambitions to re-build the industry.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The industry and steel communities have had enough of lurching from crisis to crisis - this Government will take the action needed to place steel on a secure footing for the long term.

“With the launch of the Steel Council we’re placing workers and local communities at the heart of our plans as we bring forward £2.5 billion of investment to secure growth right across the country.

“Steel was a neglected industry in this country under the previous Government, but with the launch of this council and our upcoming strategy, we’re proving once again that we are the Government that’s committed to driving growth in the sector.

“A vibrant steel sector is crucial for economic growth and national security,” he said.

The council has members represent Liberty Steel, Tata Steel, Sheffield Forgemasters the GMB and Community trade unions, as well as many others.