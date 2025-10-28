Experts have picked the toys kids will love this Christmas – from slime kits to race cars 🎄

Tesco has unveiled its Top 10 Toys for Christmas 2025, covering a range of prices from £8 to £35

Film-inspired toys like the Wicked Elphaba Doll and Lego Minecraft Creeper Set are expected to be top sellers

Classic brands including Meccano, Bluey, and Hot Wheels make a comeback with modern twists

The curated list aims to make Christmas shopping easier, balancing popularity, creativity, and affordability

Options include both big-ticket gifts and smaller stocking fillers, suitable for kids of all ages

Christmas shopping for kids just got easier (and potentially a lot more affordable).

Tesco has unveiled its Top 10 Toys for Christmas 2025, with experts from retailer The Entertainer - which operates toy concessions within Tesco stores - predicting a mix of nostalgia, film tie-ins, and creative playsets will dominate wish lists this year.

The supermarket says it wants to take the stress out of toy shopping for parents by offering a curated list that balances popularity and price, with options ranging from £8 to £35.

Leading the pack are two film-inspired toys tipped to fly off the shelves: the Wicked: For Good Elphaba Doll (£35) - coinciding with the release of the Wicked sequel this November - and the Lego Minecraft Creeper Construction Set (£30) from this year’s Minecraft movie.

Both are expected to be among this year’s most sought-after gifts, but Tesco’s list isn’t just about blockbuster tie-ins, and it also includes playtime classics and creative kits to suit every child (and budget).

Returning favourite Meccano is back with a modern twist — the 2-in-1 Race Car Construction Set (£35) — designed to spark the imagination of a new generation of builders.

Meanwhile, Bluey, Hot Wheels, and Early Learning Centre toys all make appearances, reflecting the enduring popularity of trusted brands parents already know.

Pauline Chisholm, Tesco’s head of strategy and partnerships, said: “Every parent knows choosing the right Christmas toy can be daunting. Our experts have picked toys that have been popular all year and are likely to be at the top of many children’s wish lists.”

She added that movie tie-ins continue to be a major trend, while value for money remains a key focus.

Tesco’s Top 10 Toys for Christmas 2025:

Wicked Elphaba Doll – £35

Lego Minecraft The Creeper Construction Set – £30

Gui Gui Beautify Your Slime Cloud Craft Set – £10

Meccano 2 in 1 Race Car Construction Set – £35

Marshmallow Madness Game – £20

Early Learning Centre Wooden Little Town Train Set – £12

Bluey Beach Cabin Playset – £29

Snuggle Buddies Seb Sloth Soft Toy – £12

Fuggler Festive Fuggs Gingerbread Man Soft Toy – £8

Hot Wheels Crash Speedway Frenzy Playset – £20

With prices starting under £10, Tesco’s Christmas toy range promises festive fun without breaking the bank.

Tesco and The Entertainer aren’t the only retailers gearing up for the festive season; Smyths Toys also recently named its Christmas 2025's must-have toys and games - including LEGO and Barbie.