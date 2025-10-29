After months of uncertainty, the retailer Bodycare is set for a high-street comeback ✨

Bodycare has been rescued from administration by Charles Denton, former CEO of The Body Shop

Stores had closed and hundreds of staff faced redundancy after the September 2025 administration

Investment group plans relaunch with 30–50 stores reopening in early 2026, starting in the North West

Several hundred jobs are expected to return as the business resets with landlords and suppliers

Not all locations will reopen, but loyal shoppers may soon see Bodycare products back on shelves

Budget beauty retailer Bodycare has been rescued from administration by Charles Denton, the former CEO of The Body Shop.

Denton is leading an investment group that has acquired Bodycare’s brand and intellectual property, although the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

The rescue deal marks a dramatic turnaround from just weeks earlier, when administrators at Interpath Advisory had indicated that a deal to save the retailer was unlikely.

Nick Holloway, Interpath managing director and joint administrator, said: “We are pleased to hand Bodycare to an experienced new owner with a clear plan to restart operations. We wish the business every success in the future.”

Bodycare has been rescued from administration by Charles Denton, former CEO of The Body Shop (Photos: Getty Images/Pexels) | Getty Images/Pexels

Will Bodycare shops reopen?

While the old Bodycare stores have already shut as part of the administration process, the group’s first step is to relaunch a select number of shops.

30 to 50 outlets will reopen in early 2026, focusing initially on the North West of England.

The relaunch is expected to bring back several hundred former employees, working alongside landlords and suppliers to create a “responsible and cost-disciplined reset” for the business.

“Bodycare is much-loved and trusted – it matters deeply to the communities it serves,” Denton said.

“We now have the mandate to bring stores and jobs back by transforming Bodycare’s rich legacy into a modern, scalable and profitable business.”

Not all locations will reopen as business adopts a leaner, more financially disciplined model, but loyal shoppers may soon see their favourite products back on the shelves, even if the network of stores looks a little different.