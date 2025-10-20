Get your coffee, groceries, and Amazon parcels all in one stop ☕

UK shoppers will have more options for quick, local grocery trips this week, as one major supermarket announces the opening of nine new Express convenience stores.

Asda’s expansion reflects the retailer’s push to bring its “everyday value” offer closer to city centres, residential neighbourhoods, and transport hubs.

Each Express store will stock more than 3,000 branded and own-label products, covering everyday essentials and pantry staples.

But the experience goes beyond groceries, and shoppers can also grab a fresh coffee from in-store Costa machines, make cash withdrawals at ATMs, and use Amazon collection and return services.

Those in a hurry can also order through delivery apps like Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo.

A woman holds a shopping basket of groceries. Asda is opening nine new Express convenience stores this week across London and the UK (Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Joseph Sutton, Asda’s vice president for Express, foodservice, and fuel, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening nine new Express stores this week, including seven in London, an area where we have traditionally had less of a presence in convenience.

“These openings are a key part of our strategy to bring Asda’s unbeatable value to more urban areas and residential communities across the UK.”

The rollout is part of a wider expansion, with Asda having opened a new store in Castleford earlier this month and planning a further 10 Express stores before the end of 2025.

More openings are also scheduled for 2026, signalling the supermarket’s commitment to making convenient, affordable shopping accessible to more communities across the country.

Where are the new Asda Express stores?

In London, seven new stores will open in high-traffic areas including Tower Bridge, Greenwich, Limehouse Station, Harringay, Deptford, Whetstone, and at the former Arsenal FC club shop at Finsbury Park station.

Outside the capital, shoppers in Botley (Southampton) and Stoke will also get a taste of Asda’s convenience offering.

All new locations are fitted with electronic shelf edge labels (ESLs), designed to keep pricing up to date and make shopping more seamless.

Full list of new stores opening this week:

London:

Deptford

Finsbury Park Station (former Arsenal FC club shop)

Greenwich

Harringay

Limehouse Station

Tower Bridge

Whetstone

Outside London:

Botley (Southampton)

Stoke

