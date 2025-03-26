Andrew Sills joins SBD as Finance Director

SBD is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Sills as its new Finance Director. This key addition to the senior leadership team comes at an exciting time for SBD as the company continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the strength sports community.

Sills brings over two decades of financial expertise to SBD. Initially qualifying and working at KPMG for 21 years, Sills has developed an extensive background in leading large financial functions across a range of industries.

He has held senior roles at prominent organisations, including Hain Daniels Group Limited and most recently, serving as the Finance Director at the PE-backed Shaken Udder Limited.

In his new role at SBD, Sills will play a pivotal part in guiding the company's financial strategy and supporting its growth as it continues to innovate and lead in the strength sports sector.

"I am excited to join SBD at such an exciting stage in its development," said Sills. "The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation within the strength sports community is something I’m eager to contribute to as we work to take SBD to even greater heights."

SBD’s CEO, Benjamin Banks commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the team. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build on our success and further solidify SBD’s position as the go-to brand for strength sports worldwide.”

About SBD:

SBD is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance clothing, technical supports and accessories for strength athletes. The reliability of SBD’s in-house manufacturing at their headquarters based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in South Yorkshire, have earned the trust of leading strength athletes worldwide.

SBD is the title sponsor for the World’s Strongest Man, Presenting Partner for the International Powerlifting Federation, Presenting Partner for the European Powerlifting Federation and Official Partner for the International Weightlifting Federation.