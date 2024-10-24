Clinton Baptiste

EMBRACING the spooky season ahead of Halloween, legendary spoof medium and psychic Clinton Baptiste's date at Rotherham Civic Theatre, as part of his latest sell-out tour ‘Roller Ghoster’, was perfectly timed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Lowe’s character Clinton Baptiste first took to our television screens in 2001 when he made his first appearance in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

Twenty-three years on Clinton still continues to successfully push the comedic envelope with his puns, double entendres, and innuendo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The atmosphere was electric at the Civic for an evening of clairvoyance and a packed theatre spoke volumes as the audience enjoyed engaging with the flamboyant performer in his 1970s sparkly attire and signature blonde mullet wig.

Clinton Baptiste

Continuous giggles and belly laughter rippled throughout his impressive hour-and-a-half set.

To warm the audience up, Hull’s award-winning comedian Jack Gleadow performed his 20 minute set and I never stopped laughing.

He had energy and enthusiasm and his flare for audience participation matched Clinton’s vibe. The audience loved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the show, Lowe informed me: “The reception has been amazing and so we’ve added more dates to the tour.”

Alex Lowe AKA Clinton Baptiste

An impressive 124 dates have been created to meet demand with the tour now ending in March 2025.

I caught up with multiple long-term fans after the show who were enthusiastic about meeting 'Clinton' in the foyer who was signing his merchandise, with people venturing from Matlock, Harrogate and Pontefract to watch their beloved spoof medium in action.

An inside scoop for all Clinton followers – a 2026 tour is definitely on the cards, so watch this space.

Fading now….