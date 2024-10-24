REVIEW: Clinton Baptiste, Rotherham Civic Theatre
Alex Lowe’s character Clinton Baptiste first took to our television screens in 2001 when he made his first appearance in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.
Twenty-three years on Clinton still continues to successfully push the comedic envelope with his puns, double entendres, and innuendo.
The atmosphere was electric at the Civic for an evening of clairvoyance and a packed theatre spoke volumes as the audience enjoyed engaging with the flamboyant performer in his 1970s sparkly attire and signature blonde mullet wig.
Continuous giggles and belly laughter rippled throughout his impressive hour-and-a-half set.
To warm the audience up, Hull’s award-winning comedian Jack Gleadow performed his 20 minute set and I never stopped laughing.
He had energy and enthusiasm and his flare for audience participation matched Clinton’s vibe. The audience loved him.
After the show, Lowe informed me: “The reception has been amazing and so we’ve added more dates to the tour.”
An impressive 124 dates have been created to meet demand with the tour now ending in March 2025.
I caught up with multiple long-term fans after the show who were enthusiastic about meeting 'Clinton' in the foyer who was signing his merchandise, with people venturing from Matlock, Harrogate and Pontefract to watch their beloved spoof medium in action.
An inside scoop for all Clinton followers – a 2026 tour is definitely on the cards, so watch this space.
Fading now….
