WentFest set to return 'bigger, bolder, and better than ever'

'BETTER THAN EVER': WentFest will be at Hooton Lodge Farm on Saturday, June 13 2026

THE annual music festival WentFest is set to return “bigger, bolder, and better than ever”, say organisers.

Toby Foster and Steve White have announced the date for next year’s much-loved South Yorkshire festival as Saturday, June 13 2026, at Hooton Lodge Farm in Kilnhurst, Rotherham.

WentFest has been running annually since 2017, with the exception of Covid restrictions in 2020.

The festival was originally was set in the Wentworth grounds, but later moved to Hooton Lodge Farm in 2023.

Toby Foster said: “Next year promises to deliver a full day of family-friendly fun, laughter, and live entertainment with some serious big name acts from 11am to 10pm.

“There is something for everyone, with top musical acts, award-winning comedians, DJs, fairground rides, delicious food, and craft beers — all set in the beautiful riverside grounds of Hooton Lodge Farm.”

The 2026 festival will be headlined by 1980s Neighbours heart-throb and now pop and West End star Jason Donovan.

Fans can also look forward to a spectacular set from Eltonesque, the ultimate Elton John tribute show, along with other exciting main stage acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

A brand-new New Music Stage will showcase fresh South Yorkshire talent and live bands throughout the day, while the party keeps moving with DJ sets, including Stephanie Hirst behind the decks.

The Last Laugh Comedy Tent promises some serious giggles from its impressive line up of big name comedians, so far including Crissy Rock (Benidorm, I’m a Celebrity), Mick Ferry (Live at the Apollo), rising comedy star Harry Stachini and multi-award-winning comedian Nina Gilligan.

More comedians are still yet to be announced in the run-up to the summer festival.

Tickets for WentFest 2026 tickets are on sale now at www.wentfest.com.

Some concessions are also available.