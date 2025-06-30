Top tunes and lots of laughs at 'high energy' Wentfest

FESTIVAL FAVE: Singer Brian McFadden (centre) with Wentfest co-hosts Soraya Vivian and Stewart Nicholson of Rotherham Radio

ROTHERHAM’S sensational music festival Wentfest came to Hooton Lodge Farm for a full day of live music and side-splitting comedy.

I was kindly given a AAA pass allowing me behind the main stage and was truly delighted to meet big name acts Boyzlife (Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden), Aston Merrygold (JLS), Eliot Kennedy with his guests The Overtones, Rosadocs, TJ and The System, Bicker, and Sam Scherdel and even new up-and-comer Coco.

Soraya Vivian also brought her sparkle co-hosting with equally bubbly radio presenter Stewart Nicholson of Rotherham Radio.

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy excited their audience with classic Boyzone and Westlife tunes - I had a good sing-song taking me back to my teens – while Aston Merrygold's legendary backflip received loads of cheers from fans.

POSITIVE VIBE: Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Andrea Atkinson of Rotherham Radio and daughter Eleanor Atkinson -Wood with reviewer at front Heather Sheldon

In the New Music and Arcade marquee I caught local bands I reviewed earlier this year including LPMC, Wichitas, Frida, Tom Masters, Stained Glass, and At The Arcade.

I also saw an impressive DJ set by Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels.

In addition to the pop, alt-rock and indie, a high energy injection of dance tunes was provided by SBS and Soraya Vivian.

Comedians were plentiful in the Last Laugh tent.

Joe Zalias was an amazing MC introducing BGT's Steve Royle, as well as the likes of Stevie Cairns, Dan Skinner (Angelos from Shooting Stars), Frankie Monroe, Tony Burgess, Jack Carroll, Simon Wozniak, and Roger Monkhouse.

I thoroughly enjoyed the comedy and at times couldn’t see for tears of laughter.

BBC Radio Sheffield presenters and festival bosses Toby Foster and Steve White have made regular changes to their festival since it all began in 2017 and Hooton Lodge Farm, celebrating its second year of hosting Wentfest, was filled with happy smiley faces.

There were some technical hitches with sound at points, but this did not deter from the high energy and positive vibe as the impressive sound engineers corrected things quickly and effectively.

Charlotte Schofield – proprietor of Hooton Lodge Farm – said: “It's such a privilege to have so many amazing acts in our back garden.

“It's been amazing.”

Early bird tickets for next years festival are on sale now with the line-up announced in November.