Rotherham's Renaissance woman to sashay around South Yorkshire

RAUCOUS: Rotherham's Renaissance woman Myra DuBois will be rocking the region on her UK tour

THE ‘siren of South Yorkshire’ Myra DuBois is living up to her name as she embarks on her biggest UK tour to date this year.

The entertainer’s new show Cosmic Empath follows a busy 2024 which saw the comedy sensation sell out venues across the UK and Ireland – including Sheffield’s Leadmill – with her Be Well tour.

Myra – who has been described as “devilishly acerbic” by Attitude magazine and “funny to the bone” by Time Out London – will be kicking off her tour in Bath in September, finishing some 30 dates later in Liverpool.

And as well as returning to her Rotherham roots with her Civic show on September 20, the siren will be sashaying around South Yorkshire with dates at the Foundry in Sheffield (September 10) and CAST in Doncaster (November 1).

Rotherham’s Renaissance woman famously took part in series 14 of Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, singing I Know Him So Well alongside celebrity judge Amanda Holden.

Since then Myra, dubbed “raucous” by the New York Times, has hosted her resident Sunday cabaret show at her “spiritual home” of the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in London, and most recently appeared in the Grange Festival’s Die Fledermaus – with the Opera Today reviewer noting “rib-tickling gags from flamboyant cabaret artiste Myra DuBois.”

And ahead of panto in Bradford at Christmas with Sinitta and Billy Pearce, there’s the current tour, sub-titled “The empath Strikes BACK – boldly caring where compassion has never cared before.”

To book tickets for the Civic show, visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.

For other dates visit www.myradubois.co.uk/tickets/.