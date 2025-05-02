REVIEW: Third Class, Rotherham Civic Theatre

DRAMA: Russell Lucas in Third Class

THIRD Class is the true story of Edward Dorking, an openly gay man, who set sail on RMS Titanic to travel to America to be ‘cured’ by his extended family.

Being one of the few third-class passengers to eventually arrive in New York, his tale of survival was recounted to American audiences on stage, to highlight the difference in treatment of the aristocratic society and those in steerage.

In this one man show, actor Russell Lucas brings alive both the character of Dorking and the audience’s imagination.

Using pauses for dramatic effect or standing motionless to allow for periods of reflection, Lucas is never afraid of the impact of silence in the midst of drama.

His performance captivated the audience and was carefully constructed and measured.

Lucas tells the story single-handily through a combination of directly addressing the audience, recounting Dorking’s conversations both with himself and with others and by briefly transforming into other character, along with using sound, projection and music – there is real beauty in the simplicity of the play’s presentation.

Lucas carefully creates the various locations where the story takes place by manipulating a large piece of nautical rope on the stage floor, transporting the audience from place to place - the stage is a blank canvas and there are few props.

The events of Dorking’s life are flitted between in a non-linear fashion, with different parts of his story being defined by a change of jacket, the wearing of a hat or by the restyling of his hair.

It is clever and effective staging.

The story that Dorking has to tell still resonates today, as he criticises the class divide and the difference between the rich and poor.

This was no tale of heroism, but of a man who is an opportunist and a scoundrel, and who, in the end, took advantage of the hand that fate had dealt him.

But within the show, there is great poignancy about the loss of life and Dorking’s recounting of the sinking of the Titanic and his will to survive gripped the audience.

This was effective and thought-provoking theatre.