REVIEW: Ripples, Stand and Be Counted Theatre, Bloc Space, Sheffield

'VISCERALLY POWERFUL': Tafadzwa Muchenje in Ripples – photo by Smart Banda

EVERY refugee is a ripple in a sea of inhumanity which shames the world.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the message behind Tafadzwa Muchenje’s harrowing, viscerally powerful, multi-layered solo performance of his own desperately sad, but defiantly uplifting, story.

Written with unflinching honesty, Tafadzwa’s strength, courage and humour shine a light on a cruel, callous “hostile environment” for asylum seekers.

“See it, say it, deport it,” is the hue and cry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those of us in the audience movingly chant “I am strong” and “We are strong” as we urge him on to freedom from years of limbo - merely a number in a heartless system wrongly receiving threats of deportation to a country where he knew nobody and knew nothing about.

Now 30, still scarred after descending into a Kafka-esque nightmare for three years, he says at the end: “They broke me - but they won’t do it again.“

Pounding music punctuates a mentally draining, inspiring piece of balletic physical theatre, faultlessly directed by Rosie MacPherson with tremendous sounds from Lee Allen, terrific video design by Matt Allen and smart digital work from Smart Banda as part of a top technical team.

Successful performer and writer Tafadzwa is reclaiming his experience through his art, ten years since his ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s up close and looks you right in the eye to tell you how it was with compelling style, exploring aspects of his identity.

At the age of 20 the then-university student was pursuing performing arts in London with dreams of an award-winning career in films when he got a letter from the Home Office revoking his right to remain in the UK.

He was ordered to return to Zimbabwe, a country he’d not lived in since six months old.

Strangely, his mother and siblings – who he’d arrived with from South Africa aged 12 – were allowed to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A three -ear legal battle where he was forced “on the run” – as the play vividly portrays – he won his right to remain after a triumphant appeal.

All, it seems, down to a decision by one civil servant – the same pen pusher who’d granted the right to remain to the rest of the family on the same day he turned Tafadzwa down.

An undeniably unforgettable piece of work that sends out shock waves of humanity.

At Bloc Space, Sheffield until September 13 2025.