REVIEW: Hooton Lodge Farm – Easter Event

Easter fun at Hooton Lodge Farm

MY CHILDREN and I went to Hooton Lodge Farm for the Friday afternoon slot of the attraction's Easter Event – just a week or two after it had won a regional award.

The farm, on Kilnhurst Road in Thrybergh, recently won a Yorkshire Tot and Teen Award for its annual four day event and it was not hard to see why.

The atmosphere was busy but steady, and a host of activities were set up to cater for all children and abilities.

As a mother of a special needs child, I was really impressed not only by accessibility but the range of activities my children and I could partake in.

First we started on the Easter trail. We were given an activity sheet to locate all nine letters scattered amongst the woodland in the hope of winning the £100 Smyths Toy Shop voucher.

Staff were incredibly helpful and committed to the Easter theme – the decorations were colourful and plentiful and the staff looked amazing in their outfits.

Upon arrival we were given a small Cadbury Crème Egg which momentarily curbed my children’s appetite before having noodles, bubble waffles and ice-creams and yet more sweets.

The food was exceptional – lots of variety – and there were plenty of bar staff to facilitate soft and alcoholic drinks for the adults.

It was an enjoyable afternoon.

My children were keen to look at the donkeys and explore all the fairground rides.

There was also plenty of picnic tables to sit down to eat and drink.

The Easter disco was in the main marquee and the children took to the dance floor for 2pm for the daily Easter Bonnet Parade.

The children looked great in their colourful Easter bonnets.

Car parking was copious and very well managed.

Toilet and baby changing facilities were plentiful and very clean.

Having watched the live feeds on Facebook over the Easter weekend following our visit, it was clear Hooton Lodge Farm, was exceptionally busy.

The Easter event was an absolute success.

Suitable for all children of all ages and ability groups, it was a fantastic family outing.

We cannot wait for October's Halloween event.