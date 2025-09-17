REVIEW: Educating Rita, Rotherham Rep, Rotherham Civic

Rotherham Rep's production of Educating Rita at the Rotherham Civic - Pictured are Richard Wilshaw as Dr Frank Bryant and Leah Grayson as Rita - photo by Kerrie Beddows

TO BE frank, this play is not about educating Rita…

Willy Russell’s celebrated rite of passage tale is really about how working class Rita educates her world-weary middle class tutor Frank.

The wordplay from the start – Rita’s playfulness with his name Frank, Frank-ness, Elliott Ness and so on – anchors it in the joy and wonder of learning, creativity and friendship.

And you won’t see two better actors than Leah Grayson and Richard Wilshaw to absolutely absorb you into a world of richly-layered lessons in life.

Grayson’s hairdresser-turned-Open University student Rita is witty, open, honest, brave, strong - convincingly shifting from one to the other as she boldly sets off on her journey of discovery.

None more so than when Rita holds her own with students she thought she was inferior to.

Wilshaw as the professor Frank is a genial, academia-battered cynic who drinks too much to cope with his own unfulfilled reality - a tragedy waiting to happen.

But he’s not – as we find out during Russell’s clever discourses on literary criticism – a tragic case.

Rita’s thirst for knowledge allows him the opportunity to live again.

He may have a bottle of whisky behind every book on his shelves but he was once an aspiring poet who lost his way.

Together they spark off each other perfectly, engaging and totally believable.

Suzy Peterson faultlessly directs, in a production that evocatively recreates the turbulent 80s – the days of Thatcher, unemployment and the miners’ strike – with a skilfully designed set and a soundtrack that many of us will find ourselves still singing along to.

But it’s also a play for our times, of uncertain lives still full of hopes and dreams.

Go and see it – and educate yourself.

At Rotherham Civic until September 19.