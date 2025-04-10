REVIEW: Beauty and the Beast, CAOS Musical Theatre Company, Rotherham Civic

CAOS' production is on at Rotherham Civic

A TALE as old as time comes to the Rotherham Civic this week, as CAOS Musical Theatre Group present the Disney Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show – which run until Saturday, April 12 – tells the story of Belle who comes across an enchanted castle, where a prince is cursed to live as a beast until someone falls in love with him.

Cared for by a host of colourful characters – who are also trapped under the castle’s spell – can the Beast win over Belle before it’s too late and the curse becomes permanent?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a great cast in this production, with Olivia Marsden hitting the high notes as Belle.

She is ably supported by Ben Jackson and Lee Hilton-Brammer bounce off each other beautifully as Cogsworth and Lumiere, and it is very easy to warm to Kerry Masson-Wilson’s motherly performance as Mrs Potts.

But it is Jonny White who steals his scenes as the misogynistic villain Gaston.

Slicking back his hair with aplomb and lip curling like a 70s Elvis, he plays the role with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek and a knowing wink to the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Jackson’s direction carefully marshals the large cast and fills the stage to bursting during the big production numbers, especially during the villager’s opening song, ‘Belle’, and the delightful show-stopping set piece ‘Be Our Guest’.

There are all the songs that you would want to hear from the Disney film, but also a surprising number of songs written for the stage show which round out the production and bring an opportunity for the cast to shine.

The production also boasts some detailed and well-designed costumes and a large and versatile set which really enhance the production and a lighting design which brings plenty of atmosphere.

With the addition of the music being played by a live orchestra, there is much to enjoy in the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first time that Disney’s Beauty and the Beast has been performed in Rotherham and the cast and crew give it their all to make this a memorable production and a great family night out at the theatre.