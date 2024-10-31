REVIEW: Art at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

ART: Seann Walsh, Chris Harper, Aden Gillett CREDIT Geraint Lewis

THE smash-hit comedy Art has returned with a UK tour to mark its 30th anniversary year.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yasmina Reza's French-language play premiered in 1994 at Comédie des Champs-Élysées in Paris, before transferring to London and Broadway winning numerous awards.

This reviewer hasn't seen it since 2002 in the West End starring TV comedy troupe The League of Gentlemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so to Sheffield's Lyceum in 2024 and a production translated by Christopher Hampton, directed by Iqbal Khan and starring comedian Seann Walsh, Chris Harper (Call the Midwife) and Aden Gillett (The Crown).

The perennial plot sees Serge (Chris Harper), Marc (Aden Gillett) and Yvan (Seann Walsh) putting their long-time friendship to the test when Serge purchases an all-white painting by a contemporary artist for £200,000.

The cast observe from different angles, umm-ing and ahh-ing before Marc describes it as "a load of shit", offending Serge mightily.

And so a light-weight discussion about art descends into debating heavy-weight themes of identity, friendship and relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does the play still resonate? Yes, judging by the gales of laughter greeting the gags in the Lyceum.

And probably more for me in my 40s then in my 20s fresh out of university, having since had friendships where similar 'difficult' themes have popped up among pals (vaccinations, Brexit, Trump, etc).

All three leads are excellent but special mention must go to Seann Walsh whose comic timing sees him create some extraordinary facial expressions, while managing to imbue Yvan's mediating mate with a sense of pathos on the subject of his marriage.

Full of light and shade – not much like its centre piece canvas, then...