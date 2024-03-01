Musician Self Esteem supports Red Nose Day 2024 by wearing one of the new plastic-free, recyclable and plant-based Noses (Photo by Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief)

And those Red Nose Day recollections have even prompted the Anston-born artist to invite the Spice Girls to help her reminisce in showbiz style!

Comic Relief's night of live entertainment on Friday, March 15 will feature the likes of TV presenters Alison Hammond and Davina McCall, comedian Rosie Jones and DJ Nick Grimshaw all encouraging viewers to get involved in fundraising and “do something funny for more money.”

Self Esteem said: “Growing up, Red Nose Day was such a fun and exciting part of my childhood.

“It was something that I looked forward to every year, and I always couldn’t wait to get a hold of the new Red Nose – I’ve probably still got all the Noses in my mum and dad’s loft!

“I have a very fond memory of 1997 Red Nose Day in particular, when the Spice Girls did ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ and they made the video with (comedians) French and Saunders in it.

“I found that so funny and my dream job actually would be recreating the Spice Girls video, if you want to make another one?