AWARD-WINNERS: The cast of Cabaret

The Rotherham artist has been playing the lead role of Sally Bowles in the London production of Cabaret since September 25.

It has been a gruelling daily challenge, the sort of test that takes a performer to his or her absolute limits.

Fans have been praising her stamina and commitment.

NOMINATED: Rebecca

But social media being what it is, there has also been some level of chagrin for the rare occasions she has taken short breaks from the role, which for her comes to an end on Saturday, March 9.

Rebecca, whose musical name is Self Esteem, posted on Instagram: “One month left to see me as Sally Bowles in the greatest musical of all time produced by the greatest creatives in theatre working right now.

“I keep bursting into tears about it ending, please come and cry with me.”

While the 37-year-old loves singing Indie and pop songs, she has cherished an ambition to play a leading stage role ever since watching Fame at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, years ago, and also performing as a youngster for Dinnington Operatic Society.

Recently, though, she had to quell suggestions she had ducked out of a Cabaret performance at the Kit Kat Club (Playhouse Theatre) because of ill health.

She stated she had to “change ONE scheduled show in over 100 shows and had no sick days YET.”

She pleaded with people not to direct message her for the “tiny” change to a planned matinee. “I’m not sick!” she announced.

That didn’t stop some complaints, though, with one woman groaning: “I moved both of my parents’ christenings AND my son’s trial so I could make the Wednesday matinee, can’t believe this.”

Another added: “I came from Northamptonshire to see you only to discover when I arrived that you weren’t performing tonight. I can’t pretend I wasn’t gutted but do hope you’re OK as I was told you’d been taken ill during this afternoon’s performance.”

But another fan who did see her in the legendary part, posted: “We were blown away by your performance. We were all so moved. So beautiful. You put everything into it. Cannot thank you enough. God knows how you recover from them.”

And there was comfort offered by another supporter: “Seeing the energy you put into that show, I'm sure you need to take breaks for your mental and physical health. Thank you for the pleasure you give your audience.”

Rebecca, who will be replaced by stage debutant Cara Delevingne next month and now has a home in Margate, has certainly received high critical acclaim.

On Sunday night, she was nominated for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards in the category of Best Takeover Performance, in her role made famous by Oscar-winning Liza Minnelli. She was runner up to former cast member Aimee Lou Wood.