Pop, dance, indie and comedy - 'something for everyone' at Wentfest 2025 music festival

ON SONG: The audience enjoy Wentfest

“THERE'S something for everyone” – that’s the message from the organisers of this year’s Wentfest music festival which returns to Hooton Lodge Farm, Kilnhurst, on Saturday, June 14.

BBC Radio Sheffield presenters and festival bosses Toby Foster and Steve White have been running Wentfest annually since 2017 – with the exception of Covid restrictions in 2020 – with the festival originally set in the grounds of Wentworth House, before moving to Hooton Lodge Farm in 2023.

Wentfest 2025, sponsored by Yopa, will be back for a full day of live music and comedy from 11am until 9.30pm.

This year’s all-star line up includes big names on the Main Stage with Boyzlife (Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden), Ashton Merrygold (JLS), and The Wanted 2.0.

Pop producer Eliot Kennedy has secured the services of multi-platinum-selling vocal group The Overtones for this year’s open-air concert.

The impresario, who grew up in North Anston, has revealed the pitch-perfect vocalists will perform some of his old hits, and new music, live on stage.

Audiences can also expect to see Rosadocs, TJ and The System, Twenty Eight Club, LPMC, At The Arcade, Witchitas, Frida, Tom Masters, Stained Glass, Toronto Rock Experience, Sam Scherdel and Bicker.

Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels and an array of other DJs to be announced will be found in the Arcade Tent along with multiple South Yorkshire bands.

The New Music Stage and Arcade Tent will shine a light on new and upcoming South Yorkshire talent.

As well as pop, alternative rock and indie, a healthy injection of dance tunes will also be provided by SBS and Soroya and Stephanie Hirst.

Comedians on The Last Laugh Stage include Nina Gilligan, Steve Royle and Frankie Monroe.

“There something for everyone!” said Toby.

“Tickets are selling FAST so get them while you can – this family-friendly festival promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.”

Tickets are available to purchase in advance from www.wentfest.com and cannot be purchased on the day at the gates.

Food stalls and a licensed bar are available, as well as camping facilities – book with Hooton Lodge Farm at www.hootonlodge.co.uk

Please note there are no ATMs on the farm site.