Boy band Blue headline Saturday at WentFest

A POPULAR music and comedy festival is returning to Rotherham this weekend – with a new name and new venue.

WentFest started life back in 2017 as Wentworth Festival and was staged at Wentworth Woodhouse for the past six years.

Previous headline acts have included Heather Small, Tony Hadley, The Feeling, Heaven 17, Lemar and Kim Wilde – the final artist to headline the festival at its previous venue.

Toby Foster and Steve White, who stage the annual event, secured the new venue of Hooton Lodge Farm after pledging last year: “No-one else is putting on a gig of this size anywhere in Rotherham, and we need to keep the quality up.”

Carol Decker of T'Pau

The event is now over two days – Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 – at the farm on Kilnhurst Road in Hooton Roberts, Thrybergh which will also be offering limited camping spaces.

Friday's musical line-up will include pop-rockers Scouting For Girls and 80s chart-toppers T'Pau, while Saturday will see boy band Blue headlining.

The New Music Stage will include a range of solo artists, duos and bands performing throughout the day, as well as teaming up with BBC Introducing for selected special performances.

The Last Laugh Comedy Stage features some of the biggest names on the UK comedy circuit including Mick Ferry, Scott Bennett, and Nina Gilligan in partnership with The Last Laugh Comedy Club, the longest-running comedy club in Yorkshire.

There will also be DJ tents, a funfair and board games tent, as well as food and drink outlets.