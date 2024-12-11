Hit the ho-ho-heights on Santa’s Magical ‘Elevator’

Toy factory elves - photo by Laura Richard

A MAGICAL new event is winging its way to a South Yorkshire farm – featuring festive elves and real reindeer!

Cannon Hall Farm is going to be whizzing families off to the North Pole with a trip in Santa’s Magical Elevator.

And for those who feel really festive, there’s also a chance to ride on Santa’s Sleigh Ride in Virtual Reality.

It is the first return to a more traditional grotto experience for the family-run tourism attraction in Barnsley in almost five years – and is by far the biggest Christmas event the farm has ever planned. Rob Nicholson, farm director, said: “We always had a very traditional Santa’s grotto experience but when Covid hit in 2020, like many venues, we had to completely re-think our plans.

“Since that point, we’d offered many different Santa events, such as shows, but we had never gone back to a traditional grotto. “We’ve had some great years running lots of different Christmas events and we are always proud of what we put on, but the addition of the magical elevator this year has really taken us up a notch.

“It’s like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s magical elevator whisking you through the clouds, and the kids will be absolutely enchanted.

“We can’t wait to see their faces.

“We've also got the added attractions of the elves from Copycat Party Company supporting the event with our farm’s very own famous animals and reindeer.

“It’s a busy season for us as our TV show, Winter on the Farm, is also returning to Channel 5 from Tuesday to Friday at 8pm.”