'High voltage' energy expected at Birdwell show
The hit-makers behind Gay Bar, Dance Commander and Danger! High Voltage will play the Birdwell Venue in Barnsley on June 26, kick-starting their summer 2025 UK tour with an array of intimate shows.
The 14-date UK tour begins in Barnsley and concludes in Cardiff on July 11.
A spokesperson for the band said the group would be “mixing it up with garage, rock, disco, and punk, new wave, and metal into cleverly dumb, in-your-face songs celebrating hedonism in multiple forms”.
“Electric Six found international success through a relentless touring and recording schedule and an unerring commitment to their over-the-top style, delivering energy and absurdity in equal measure.
“They are known for their hits, live show plus a slew of fantastic albums, including the latest release Turquoise.
Tickets to the show – aged 14+ – are priced from £20 plus booking fee.
For more information contact www.thegigcartel.com.
