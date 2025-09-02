Festival fever - Headline DJ announced for St Leger

HEADLINER: DJ Chris Stark has been added to the ents line-up for this year's St Leger

THE headline DJ has been announced ahead of the Betfred St Leger Festival's grand return to Doncaster Racecourse this month.

Celebrity DJ Chris Stark will be taking to the stage post-racing on Betfred St Leger Day on Saturday 13 to turn up the volume and get guests grooving.

Best known as a radio personality on some of the UK’s biggest radio stations, including Capital and BBC Radio 1, Chris is now also co-host of the award-winning That Peter Crouch Podcast, and knows how to raise the roof with classic tunes on tap.

Chris completes the entertainment roster at the festival with award-winning TV presenter Gok Wan taking to the decks on Betfred St Leger Ladies Day (Thursday 11) to channel his love for soulful uplifting house music.

Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago from Café Mambo Ibiza will also be bringing the ultimate Ibiza tunes on Doncaster Cup Day (Friday 12) to keep racegoers entertained with iconic saxophonist sounds.

Commencing with Betfred St Leger Ladies Day (Thursday 11), the iconic Style Awards in partnership with Meadowhall will be taking place on the first day of the festival. Celebrating the style of attendees, the worthy winner of the awards will walk away with an impressive prize worth over £1,000.

Following Ladies Day, Betfred St Leger Doncaster Cup Dayoffers some of the festivals most prestigious racing including the oldest race currently run under the rules of horse racing, and the iconic final leg of the Stayer’s Triple Crown.

The flagship day of the festival, Betfred St Leger Day (Saturday 13) promises an unmissable day of horse racing and hosts the world’s oldest classic and final of the season, the Betfred St Leger Stakes.

The ‘Sunday Funday’ will bring the 2025 festival to a close and provides the ultimate family day out.

Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “Adding Chris to this year’s entertainment roster completes our incredible line-up and will bring extra energy on the flagship day of the festival.

“This will be Chris’ first time performing at the festival and we’re thrilled that he will be continuing the party into Saturday evening and create an enjoyable atmosphere for our guests.

“We’re going all out to ensure 2025 is our biggest year yet, and top entertainment like Chris means there is an incredible event to look forward to after the racing comes to an end.

“We’re counting down the days until it's time to welcome everyone for four unforgettable days!”

With limited availability on most hospitality packages, visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information and to secure tickets.

*'Please note that after racing finishes, celebrity entertainment is only included with County, Premier, and Hospitality tickets.