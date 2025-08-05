Celebrity DJs announced for Doncaster's St Leger Festival

SOULFUL: Gok Wan will be DJing at Doncaster's St Leger Festival

ORGANISERS behind the highly anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival this September have announced two headline celebrity DJs, who will be taking to the stage post-racing to bring the party atmosphere to the racecourse.

Award-winning TV presenter and fashion mogul, Gok Wan will be on the decks channelling his love for soulful uplifting house music on Betfred Ladies Day at Doncaster Racecourse on September 11.

Alongside some of the most prestigious racing of the four-day festival on Betfred St Leger Doncaster Cup Day (September 12), Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago from Café Mambo will be bringing the ultimate Ibiza tunes to keep racegoers vibing with iconic saxophonist tracks.

Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “Having iconic names like Gok Wan, Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago on this year's entertainment roster is the perfect way to get the party started and create an incredible atmosphere for everyone.

Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago from Café Mambo will be bringing the ultimate Ibiza tunes to Doncaster's St Leger Festival

“We’re pulling out all the stops to ensure 2025 is our best year yet, and the celebrity entertainment we’ve announced will tie all the celebrations for Betfred Ladies Day and Doncaster Cup Day together.

“With back-to-back racing action and exciting entertainment to match, the festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with something for every racegoer throughout the weekend.

“The flagship day of the festival, Betfred St Leger Day (September 13) promises to bring the drama with the world’s oldest classic and final of the season, the Betfred St Leger Stakes, while ‘Sunday Funday’ will conclude the 2025 festival and promises a day of family friendly entertainment.”

Alternatively, for more information and to buy tickets to the St Leger, visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.