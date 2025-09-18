Edinburgh award nominee brings 'raw' show to South Yorkshire

'BIG LAUGHS': Emmanuel Sonubi is back on the road with his latest show, Life After Near Death

A COMEDIAN who has headlined BBC's Live at the Apollo and appeared on QI and Have I Got News for You is bringing his latest “personal, raw and funny” show to South Yorkshire.

Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, an acclaimed European tour, and a New York Soho Theatre residency, Emmanuel Sonubi is back on the road with his latest show, Life After Near Death.

Kicking off in Maidstone this month, the 50+date tour will stop off at The Steamworks in Sheffield on October 12, running until the end of November with December dates due to be announced.

One of the UK’s most in-demand comedians, Emmanuel’s latest show is a “deeply personal yet hilariously sharp exploration of what happens when life throws its toughest challenges your way,” and is billed as “masterclass in finding the funny in the unexpected and the power of perseverance.”

After surviving heart failure, Emmanuel takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride through his journey of recovery, resilience, and the moments of comedy that emerge even in life’s darkest corners.

The London-born comedian is renowned for his commanding stage presence and engaging, relatable storytelling, which quickly garnered attention securing him multiple nominations including the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer in 2022 and Best Show in 2023, as well as the Chortle Award for Best Club Comedian in 2023.

The Guardian said of his shows: “Big laughs, engaging tales, you’re seduced by the easy authority of his storytelling,” while The Times called him “A natural, this stand-up is going to be big!” in a four star review.

He has also received four star reviews from the likes of the Evening Standard, Entertainment Now and The Comics Comic.

Emmanuel said: “I can’t wait to bring this new show on tour.

"Life After Near Death is a special one for me – it’s personal, it’s raw, but most importantly, it’s funny.

“After an amazing time at the Edinburgh Fringe, across Europe, and in New York, I’m buzzing to take this to audiences across the UK.

“Get ready for big laughs and a few surprises along the way.”

Tickets are available at www.emmanuelstandup.com.