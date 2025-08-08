Care community will come together to celebrate at event

CELEBRATE JOY: Care Fest takes place on Monday, August 25 from 2pm-8pm.

AN EVENT billed as “more than a festival” will be held over the August Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the “incredible” work of carers.

Care Fest – the brainchild of Visiting Angels chief executive officer Dan Archer – will take place at Thorncliffe Hall, Sheffield and has been running annually since 2021.

The organisation Visiting Angels has been providing quality home care for the last 20 years within the South Yorkshire area.

Visiting Angels marketing manager Sana Singh said: “Care Fest is our way of saying thank you to the caregivers who give so much of themselves, and to the families who trust and support them.

“It’s more than a festival – it’s a day where our care community comes together to celebrate joy, music, and the incredible people who make a difference in others lives every single day.”

The free festival on Monday, August 25 runs from 2pm-8pm.

Monies from this years Care Fest will go to local charities Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Paces Sheffield, a school and specialised centre for children with Cerebral Palsy and other neurological disorders.

Festival goers can expect live musical performances from Saffron Sprackling – frontwoman of 90s band Republica – chart-topping Eurovision legends The Fizz, and Kuill from UK’s The Voice.

In addition to music, festival-goers can also enjoy a range of street food, family fun, games and crafts and celebrations.

Added Sana: “Carers can eat free if they provide ID on the day as a small way of saying thank you for everything you do.”

For more information on Care Fest visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk.