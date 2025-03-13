British classic and 'universal story' set for Civic
Based on Barry Hines’ novel A Kestrel for a Knave, it tells the story of Billy, a working class boy who finds escape and meaning with a fledgling kestrel.
Now, 55 years on from its original release, Professor Dave Forrest from the University of Sheffield’s School of English celebrates Kes for its lasting legacy, enduring cultural presence of post-industrial Britain and the politics of the North of England today.
“Kes endures because it tells a universal story about education, potential, and resistance,” says Prof Forrest.
This story and its celebration have also been acknowledged by Rotherham Rep who will be presenting the stage play version of Kes at the town’s Civic Theatre from March 18-21.
Tickets can be booked online at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or by calling 01709 823621.