Arts, crafts and plenty of songs at summer activities
NovaCity is hosting an evening to treasure at their Pirate Party on Friday, June 13.
So grab your eye patch and get ready for an action-packed evening of pirate games, treasure hunts, and even more surprises.
Find out more at https://www.novacitycentre.com/rotherham.
You can also book your tickets through the NovaCity app (charges apply).
Do not miss Rotherham Music’s annual singing event One Voice on June 17-18 where all schools in Rotherham come together for a dazzling performance.
For more details and to book your tickets, head to www.ticketsource.com/booking/select/wlvvkgdmazvm and www.ticketsource.co.uk/rotherham-music/t-jzggenz.
On Saturday, June 28, ArtWorks is bringing a day of fun for the whole family with The Big Thorpe Hesley Bash.
At this free summer gala, you van expect arts and craft stalls from a range of community members, various games created by the artists, creative activities and workshops run by staff, and music and dance performances from local schools.
For more details, head to www.artworks-sy.co.uk.
Do you, or somebody you know, help run an activity open to children and young people that the Children’s Capital of Culture programme should share?
Send the name, location, date, time, a short description and any booking information to [email protected].
For more details about the Children’s Capital of Culture programme 2025 visit www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk/.
