'A story of loss and hope' coming to Civic

By Jill Theobald
Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:59 BST
'NATIONAL STORM': Fishlake was written by resident Jeremy Fletcherplaceholder image
'NATIONAL STORM': Fishlake was written by resident Jeremy Fletcher
“A STORY created by those who truly understand the impact of the floods” is coming to Rotherham Civic Theatre this month.

Fishlake tells the tale of how a once thriving community was thrust into the centre of a national storm – surrounded by TV crews, politicians, the military and emergency responders.

Written by Fishlake resident Jeremy Fletcher, who, along with his family, was forced to leave his home during the floods, Fishlake is a “deeply personal and powerful theatrical experience.”

A spokesperson said: “In 2019, an unstoppable wave swallowed fields, lanes, homes and lives.

“In one night, 90 per cent of the quiet Yorkshire village of Fishlake was submerged beneath floodwater. Families fled. Crops rotted. Livelihoods crumbled.

“More than a play, Fishlake is a shared experience, performed by professional actors alongside a community choir.

“It’s a story told by those who truly understand the impact of the floods.

“A story of loss. A story of hope. A story of us.”

The show will be at the Civic on Tuesday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £16.50, concessions £15.50.

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk/.

