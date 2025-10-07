The Great British Bake Off has eliminated a sixth baker - but who left this week? 📺🍰

It was pastry week in the GBBO tent.

Another star has been eliminated.

But which of the bakers left the show this week?

Spoilers for The Great British Bake Off series 16 episode 6 to follow. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the episode from October 7.

The Great British Bake Off has waved goodbye to yet another baker after a series of pastry week challenges. The identity of the sixth amateur to leave the tent has now been confirmed.

The beloved cookery competition returned to Channel 4 this evening for its latest episode. It saw them take on a series of pastry-based bakes this time around.

But what happened on Bake Off this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What were the challenges on GBBO tonight?

The Great British Bake Off - Paul and Prue

First up once again was the signature challenge and they had to make a savoury pasty plait. It had to be crispy and laminated with a tasty filling on the inside.

I am not sure I know how to plait hair let alone pastry, so god help the bakers in the tent. Prue declared this week is the “most important” of all.

Iain instantly got off on the wrong-foot with Paul Hollywood after revealing he was doing a sausage roll, but instead of meat it would feature broccoli and tofu. While Toby’s ambition to do proper puff pastry raised a few eyebrows - would he manage to pull it off?

Next up was the technical challenge, but it probably wasn’t going to make show history last week. It went back to a more traditional version with the bakers getting a recipe and had to make their take on Paul’s Gala pie.

It was a rectangular pork pie with a classic line of eggs going through the middle. Is everyone else’s mouths watering or just mine?

Involving water and temperature management, it had plenty of pitfalls that the bakers could fall into. Especially when it came to having a ‘steam hole’ - wasn’t that the first Disney cartoon?

The showstopper this week was a tart and it had to be a ‘visually stunning sculpted’ creation. Noel, Alison, and Prue each took turns to remind bakers what ‘visually stunning tart’ could look like - in one of the funniest bits of the season so far.

Toby declared that there were going to be some “nervous moments” in this one. Paul was hoping to see a story in the tart, while Prue clarified that it had to be at least a foot high.

There were some fun ideas, including Tom’s ‘game’ which involved finding one whole almond in his tart. It was inspired by his Danish family roots.

Nataliia was another that drew on her family for inspiration, looking to her grandparents for a sentimental swan design. Aaron based his showstopper on an in joke with a friend involving moving a garden gnome around.

Toby came up with a ‘rollercoaster tart’ idea. Jasmine set herself the task of creating an ‘orchid’.

One of the big pressure points was making sure the pastry would be structurally sound enough to hold up as a sculpture. The last pie I made certainly wouldn’t have been classified as structurally sound by an engineer.

Who was Star Baker in week 6?

Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team. | Channel 4

The signature bake gave the amateurs the chance to impress early. Lesley got off to a strong start with her unique flavours standing out.

Jasmine’s plait bake was praised and Prue loved the flavours. She declared that she wished “all sausage rolls” tasted that good.

Aaron picked up where he left off last week and impressed yet again after channelling his Jamaican heritage. Could he be on course for back-to-back Star Baker awards?

The bakers who triumphed in the technical were Jasmine and Iain, who finished first and second. It meant that Jasmine had impressed in both challenges so far - would it be time for her to grab her third Star Baker gong?

Once again, the showstopper had a big say over who would end up with the Star Baker award. Lesley and Jasmine were both identified as contenders before the last challenge of the week.

Iain did a good job in the showstopper, albeit it his bake had perhaps too much booze in it. Lesley’s design was declared “very arty” but had some structural troubles, however the flavours impressed.

Toby’s rollercoaster might have been wonky, but the bake itself thoroughly impressed. The pastry was the star for Toby in the showstopper.

Jasmine’s design was declared to be “professional” but there were a few critiques when it came to the flavour.

The Star Baker this week was: Jasmine. It completed her hattrick.

Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

Born in Ukraine, 32-year-old office assistant Nataliia was taught to bake by her grandmother, following traditional recipes that have been handed down through the generations. An economics graduate with an artistic streak, Nataliia loves painting, running, and countryside walks with her Ukrainian rescue dog Aria. Nataliia was the sixth baker to leave the tent. | Channel 4

It was a less than ideal start for Tom with Paul declaring that he “didn’t like” the bake on his pastry in the signature. Nataliia also had underbaked pastry and the dreaded ‘soggy bottom’ was mentioned.

Despite his ambition, Toby’s full puff didn’t fully charm the judges. His flavours underwhelmed, but the bake wasn’t a total disaster.

Iain also underwhelmed in the flavour department with his tofu and broccoli. Although Alison was full of praise.

Having started off strong in his signature, Aaron struggled a bit with the technical and finished in last place. The pastry was ‘really thin’ in Paul’s words.

Tom was sixth in the technical and finished up his ‘worst day in the tent’, he told the camera. Could he be a potential pastry week victim?

Nataliia had a hard time again with the gala pie and ended up with yet another ‘soggy bottom’ and finished in fifth. It put her in a real spot of bother heading into the showcase.

Both Tom and Nataliia were identified as being in danger by the judges, before the showstopper. However, they had one last chance to save themselves.

After his troubled day one, Tom redeemed himself with the showstopper and was no longer at risk. He secured his place in the tent.

Aaron’s flavours proved to be divisive with Prue declaring she couldn’t ‘eat a lot’ of it. Nataliia’s had some problems with her pastry, with it being declared “overworked” by Paul.

However, her design and flavours impressed. Albeit, Prue said she could only have a “little” due to have strong the taste was.

The sixth baker to leave the tent was: Nataliia.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.