Christmas adverts are a popular tradition in the UK.

Companies compete to one-up the other to produce the most attention grabbing campaigns.

But sometimes adverts can go too far - and can even get ‘banned’.

Santa Claus and his elves are hard at work making toys in their workshop in the north pole as the Christmas season begins in earnest. The clocks have gone back, the nights are drawing in and festive adverts are already airing on the TV.

Sainsburys, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose and more have already debuted their efforts for 2024 - and you can watch them for yourself here. The Waitrose advert in particular is a star-studded affair that will take something special to beat as the best of the year, so far at least.

While we eagerly await the arrival of the John Lewis Christmas ad - and the prior years offer a hint of when to expect it - I got to thinking about festive campaigns that have rocked the boat a little bit too much. But have any ever been ‘banned’?

Have Christmas adverts ever been banned in the UK?

In the last decade, one article in particular has been ‘banned’ from airing on TV over the festive period. It was Iceland’s 2018 effort - Rang-tan.

Why was the Iceland Christmas advert ‘banned’?

An ultra-realistic animatronic orangutan climbs a 20ft Christmas Tree at Coin Street Observation Point, London to highlight the threat to the survival of the species due to deforestation caused by palm-oil production, following Iceland's Christmas advert being banned. | Joe Pepler/PinPep

It made big headlines in 2018 when it was revealed that the Iceland festive advert that year had been ‘banned’ from TV screens. In the announcement at the time, the supermarket chain said that it had failed to secure advertising regulatory approval and it would instead debut on YouTube.

Iceland added that the advert had been banned for supporting “a political issue” - due to strict rules around broadcasting adverts of a political nature. If you cannot remember back all the way to 2018, it took the form of a short film telling the story of rainforest destruction caused by palm oil production, and its devastating impact on the critically endangered orangutan.

It came after Iceland had committed to remove palm oil from its own products by the end of 2018. At the time of the ban, Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland said: “Whilst our advert sadly never made it to TV screens, we are hopeful that consumers will take to social media to view the film, which raises awareness of an important global issue.

“Our commitment to help protect the home of orangutans remains extremely close to our hearts. We are proud to be encouraging consumers to make more sustainable choices, even without the support of TV advertising, ahead of the Christmas shopping season.”

Could you watch the advert despite the ban?

Iceland shared the clip on YouTube and it went viral at the time. I was a reporter then and I remember how big of a story it was - drawing plenty of reaction and attention.

You can still watch the advert online and it is very charmingly animated. I have embedded a link so you can see it below - give it a moment to load in.

Other controversial ads

Marks and Spencer got into a bit of hot water over its Christmas advert last year. In sharing an outtake from its star-studded festive campaign on social media of paper hats burning in a fireplace, it faced a backlash due to the hats having colours that resembled the Palestinian flags.

M&S pulled the clip and issued an apology, Sky News reported at the time. In a post on social media, the high street giant said: “Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas clothing and home advert, which was recorded in August. It showed traditional, festive coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate.

"While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don't enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused."

Poundland also received a tongue-lashing over its innuendo-heavy ‘naughty elf’ campaign on social media. The pictures featured elf-on-the-shelf style toys in sexualised poses in 2018.

Sky News reported that the ‘elf behaving badly’ adverts were deemed irresponsible and likely to cause widespread offence by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). Oops.

What is the most controversial Christmas advert that you can remember? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].