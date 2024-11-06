John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: every John Lewis ad ranked since 2007 from worst to best

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Published 6th Nov 2024, 11:35 BST

From Monty the Penguin to Buster the Boxer - ranked! 🎅

The John Lewis Christmas advert is a true modern British festive institution. 

From Monty the Penguin to Buster the Boxer and the Man on the Moon, we will all have a personal favourite. But with more than a decade’s worth of adverts to choose from - going back all the way to 2007 - it might be hard to remember which are the best as the years go by. 

As we eagerly await the 18th John Lewis Christmas advert - I have looked back through the trends to see if I can find any clues for when the 2024 edition could drop. I have also decided to take on the mammoth task of ranking all of the past ads: from worst to best. Also take a look at the great Waitrose ad here.

The rating system is from one to five Jingle Bells - and is based on my personal opinion on how Christmassy the advert is, how well the storyline works, the choice of song and more. Do you agree with my ranking, let me know by emailing me: [email protected]

I have ranked all of the John Lewis Christmas ads from worst to best.

1. John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked

I have ranked all of the John Lewis Christmas ads from worst to best. | YouTube/John Lewis Photo: YouTube/John Lewis

The first John Lewis Christmas advert and it is clear they had not yet come across the secret sauce that would make their annual Christmas campaign’s so memorable. It has its charm and is a clever concept - but ultimately it is not particularly festive and doesn’t pull at the heartstrings. Rating: 1 Jingle Bell

2. 17 - Shadows (2007)

The first John Lewis Christmas advert and it is clear they had not yet come across the secret sauce that would make their annual Christmas campaign’s so memorable. It has its charm and is a clever concept - but ultimately it is not particularly festive and doesn’t pull at the heartstrings. Rating: 1 Jingle Bell | YouTube/ John Lewis Photo: YouTube/ John Lewis

You can see the genesis of the now standard John Lewis Christmas advert formula starting to form here - it is the first of the ads to feature a cover song (From Me to You" by the Beatles). But it is still very much an ‘advert’, rather than an iconic festive moment. Rating 1.25 Jingle Bells.

3. 16 - Clues (2008)

You can see the genesis of the now standard John Lewis Christmas advert formula starting to form here - it is the first of the ads to feature a cover song (From Me to You" by the Beatles). But it is still very much an ‘advert’, rather than an iconic festive moment. Rating 1.25 Jingle Bells. | YouTube/ John Lewis Photo: YouTube/ John Lewis

We continue to get closer to what would become the John Lewis Christmas advert format with this one. A fun concept based around remembering what Xmas felt like as a child. It just lacks the strong emotional storyline to tug at your heartstrings. Rating: 2 Jingle Bells.

4. 15 - The Feeling (2009)

We continue to get closer to what would become the John Lewis Christmas advert format with this one. A fun concept based around remembering what Xmas felt like as a child. It just lacks the strong emotional storyline to tug at your heartstrings. Rating: 2 Jingle Bells. | YouTube/ John Lewis Photo: YouTube/ John Lewis

