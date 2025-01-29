Great British Menu 2025: what time is it on TV tonight? BBC channel and timings
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Great British Menu returns to TV for its 2025 series tonight.
- It is the cooking show’s 20th series.
- The BBC has confirmed the start time and channel.
A brand new series of Great British Menu has started - and the next episode is just a few hours away. The BBC has been cooking up something special to mark the show’s 20th series.
Audiences can expect the usual broadcast cadence of three episodes a week for the next couple of months. The Beeb has confirmed the start time and channel for the episodes this week - starting with the first episode yesterday (January 28).
The theme for the 2025 series of the cooking show is “Great Britons”. Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the Great British Menu tonight.
What time is the Great British Menu on TV?
The brand new series of the popular cooking show will start on the BBC today (January 28) and will continue over the coming weeks. It is scheduled to air at 8pm three nights a week - from Tuesday to Thursday.
Each episode will last an hour and finish at 9pm, the Beeb has confirmed. Expect around 29 episodes to air this year, based on the total of previous series.
Which channel is the Great British Menu on?
The Beeb has confirmed that the 20th series of the show will once again air on BBC Two. Episodes will also be available to watch on demand via iPlayer.
What is the theme for Great British Menu in 2025?
Announcing the series last year, the BBC revealed that for its 20th season the theme will be “Great Britons”. It will see the competing chefs drawing inspiration from their choice of important people, from ancient to modern history, who’ve come from their area.
How many episodes are on this week?
The Great British Menu will air three episodes each week throughout the heat stage of the competition. Audiences can expect the show to air on BBC Two tonight (January 28), tomorrow (January 29) and Thursday (January 30) this week.
Which region is featured on Great British Menu this week?
The show will start with chefs from the north west seeking to represent their region. Each week will then focus on different regions across the UK - from Scotland to Wales and the south west.
