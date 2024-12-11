MasterChef fans are being reminded not to get caught out by the TV schedule 👨‍🍳

MasterChef fans will have to wait until later in the week for the final of The Professionals.

Just three chefs are left - and only one will be crowned the winner.

However if you tune in on Wednesday, you will instead be transported to Shetland.

MasterChef fans wanting to find out who has won the final of The Professionals will have to wait an extra day. The BBC confirmed that the last few episodes of the series would air as planned despite the Christmas specials being cancelled.

The three remaining chefs will battle it out to be crowned the 2024 winner of the popular cooking show. However if you are tuning in at 9pm on Wednesday (December 11) you might be in for a surprise.

The final will not air today - instead you will have to wait an extra 24 hours. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the MasterChef: The Professionals final?

Dan, Chiara, Gaston and George have made it to the final week of Masterchef: The Professionals. Photo: BBC/Shine TV | BBC/Shine TV

The last episode of the 2024 series will air on Thursday December 12. Fans had feared that the series could be pulled after it was announced that the Christmas specials had been axed, just days after being announced.

However the BBC confirmed that finals week of MasterChef: The Professionals would air as planned. It comes after judge Gregg Wallace stepped down following allegations of misbehaviour - which are being investigated.

Why isn’t MasterChef on tonight?

The BBC cooking show is not airing its final on Wednesday December 11 - instead you have to wait until Thursday to find out who won. In the 9pm slot is the new series of Shetland instead.

During previous weeks during MasterChef: The Professionals run, it has aired on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. So the schedule for finals week will likely have been expected for regular viewers.

Who do you think will win MasterChef: The Professionals? Share your picks by emailing me: [email protected].