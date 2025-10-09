Tom Daley had an incredible record at the Olympics - but now he is on Celebrity Traitors 📺

Tom Daley is diving into Celebrity Traitors.

He has swapped the Olympics for the BBC spin-off.

But what was his record in the diving pool?

An Olympic legend is swapping the diving board for the Traitors Castle. Tom Daley is among the 18 stars who has been signed up for the first season of Celebrity Traitors.

The sports star will be bringing his athletic prowess to the Scottish Highlands for the BBC spin-off. Daley is just one of the big names taking part, including the likes of Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, and Paloma Faith.

Who is Tom Daley on Celebrity Traitors?

Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Now retired, Tom Daley shot to fame for his incredible performances in the diving pool at the Olympics. He first made his debut at the 2008 games in Beijing and was a poster boy for the 2012 tournament in London.

During his career he won a number of medals at the Olympics including bronze in 2012, Gold in 2021 and silver at Paris 2024. He announced his retirement after the games in France.

He won five Olympic medals in total, including one gold, one silver and three bronzes.

On joining the show, Tom said: “I've watched the show forever, all the different franchises; UK, US, New Zealand, Australia, you name it. I am a huge fan, as are my friends and family.

“So, when the opportunity came up I immediately thought this could be so much fun. We play the game, sometimes at games nights, like different versions of it so I cannot wait to be fully immersed. That and the fact it’s for charity is really special.”

He added: “I'm trying not to go in with too much of a strategy, because I think then you have too much pressure to hold yourself to that. I'm going to go with the flow and deal with each situation as it arises.”

On which role he would like in the castle, Tom said: “I feel like being a Traitor gives you the full experience of the game, but I think I could do both roles quite well so I would be happy with either.”

