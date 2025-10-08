Alan Carr has been picked as a traitor and fans are loving it 📺👀

Celebrity Traitors has started with a bang.

Viewers have been quick to share their thoughts on the spin-off.

But how have fans reacted to the long-awaited show?

The Celebrity Traitors has barely begun but fans already have opinions about it. The highly anticipated spin-off made its long-awaited debut this evening.

Claudia Winkleman has welcomed the first ever line-up of stars to the Traitors Castle. The cast includes Olympic legends, TV icons, and chart-topping singers.

The host has shared her biggest fear about the spin-off, as she pulls on her iconic fingerless gloves again. See what she has said.

In a bumper-length first episode, the first group of Traitors has been selected. But what do people make of the start?

Celebrity Traitors viewers are loving this Traitors pick

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

The dust has barely settled as the doors swung open to the Traitors Castle and fans have already taken to social media to share their thoughts. Audiences were quick to make jokes about one of the newly minted traitors.

Claudia and the producers had an early twist for the celebs as they didn’t go straight to the castle, but instead to a graveyard. They had to dig for shields - before we even found out who would be a traitor.

Alan Carr was picked by Claudia to be part of the trio of traitors and viewers were quick to make the same joke. Posting on social media they made light of his initial struggles to keep his identity hidden from his fellow players.

One viewer wrote: “Alan trying his hardest not to look suspicious.” Another loved his joke: “I’m worse than Linda.”

Plenty of fans shared gifs of people struggling not to sweat, after he was picked to be a traitor. One wrote: “Alan anytime someone talks to him hahahahhahahah.”

A fan said: “Alan is the most obvious traitor ever and will probably be one of the first out but he’s incredible television.”

Another added: “Alan is either going to be the best traitor of all time or the absolute worst & there is no in between.”

One called back to this year’s civilian version, saying: “Alan may just beat out Linda for the worst secret keeper in traitors history.” A fan wrote: “Alan Carr is the best thing to ever happen to TV.”

